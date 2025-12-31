© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Health and Human Services freezes child care funds to Minnesota amid renewed focus on fraud

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s politics editor Brian Bakst about what the federal freeze in aid will mean in his state.

There’s renewed focus on fraud allegations in Minnesota following a right-wing influencer’s claims last week that day care centers, many of them run by members of the Somali community, are closed despite receiving federal funds.

Here & Now Newsroom