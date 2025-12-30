© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Auntie Bev, former journalist and educator, uses TikTok to teach vocabulary to the masses

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST
Dictionaries are displayed for sale at Powell's Books on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Jenny Kane/AP
Dictionaries are displayed for sale at Powell's Books on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Beverly Mahone-Gibbs, best known online as Auntie Bev, has created a TikTok and Instagram presence with millions of followers, where she explains the meaning of different vocabulary words.

Some days, it’s just about a word she feels like people need to learn about, but most days, her word of the day comments on a current political situation.

Auntie Bev joins host Robin Young to talk about the power of words.

