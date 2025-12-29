© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Department of Justice suing 21 states and Washington, D.C. over access to voter data

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing 21 states and Washington, D.C., to force them to turn over voter information. The Trump administration asked dozens of states to give it detailed voter data, and says it is part of an effort to ensure election security.

Host Elissa Nadworny talks with Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom