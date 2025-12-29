© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

GOP lawmakers urge Education Department to allow higher loan cap on nursing degrees

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:08 PM EST
Nursing students at Joyce University. (Joyce University/AP)
Nursing students at Joyce University. (Joyce University/AP)

A group of moderate Republican lawmakers is trying to get nursing added to the Department of Education’s list of professions approved to get a higher borrowing limit to pay for their advanced degrees.

Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with Rebecca Carballo, higher education reporter at Politico, about why the Department of Education excluded nursing from this list and how their decision could potentially worsen the current nursing shortage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom