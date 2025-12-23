© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump announces new battleships named after him, warns Venezuelan leader not to 'play tough'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 23, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST

President Trump announced he wants to build a new “Trump class” of battleships, called the “Golden Fleet,” and he said he will help design them. He also warned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro not to “play tough.”

Host Scott Tong talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh. He is a senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom