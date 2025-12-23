© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The presidents who shaped the Kennedy Center into the institution it is now

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 23, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST

The Kennedy Center may be named after former President John F. Kennedy — and now President Trump — but it was first an idea originated by another president.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Julian Zelizer, a professor of history at Princeton University, about the origins of the Washington, D.C., performing arts center and why the recent decision to rename it after Trump has sparked public outcry.

