© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Turning Point USA conference after Charlie Kirk's assassination reveals deep fractures

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 11:46 AM EST

Right-wing figures gathered this weekend in Phoenix for America Fest, a conference hosted by Turning Point USA. But the unity conservatives found after the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk fell apart amid personal attacks and deep divides on the future of the Republican Party.

We get analysis from Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of The National Interest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom