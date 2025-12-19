© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik drops out of race for NY governor

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:35 PM EST
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.
Rod Lamkey
/
The Associated Press
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is seen in this Jan. 21, 2025, file photo in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said Friday that she is suspending her campaign for governor and won’t seek re-election to Congress, a move that spoils the plans of New York Republicans who saw her as their best candidate to defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Stefanik, 41, said she reached the decision after spending time with her family before Christmas. In a social media post, she said she was motivated in part by a desire to spend more time with her son and to avoid a primary against Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“While we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York,” Stefanik wrote on X.
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
