Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik drops out of race for NY governor

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said Friday that she is suspending her campaign for governor and won’t seek re-election to Congress, a move that spoils the plans of New York Republicans who saw her as their best candidate to defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family.



I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 19, 2025

Stefanik, 41, said she reached the decision after spending time with her family before Christmas. In a social media post, she said she was motivated in part by a desire to spend more time with her son and to avoid a primary against Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman .