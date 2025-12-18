© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump wants 'tiny cars' built and sold in America. Will it work?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST

They’re tiny. They’re affordable. So-called “kei” cars have been ubiquitous in Japan for decades, and American car enthusiasts are increasingly enthralled.

Even President Trump is not immune. After a recent visit to Japan, Trump said he’s approved manufacturers to start building tiny cars for American roads.

Heatmap News contributor Andrew Moseman tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong why that’s easier said than done.

