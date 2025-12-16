© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The U.S. isn't known for passenger trains — but not for lack of railroad tracks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST

The U.S. has the most railroad tracks of any country. And yet we’re not known for our passenger trains. Freight trains, on the other hand, are still widely used. So why can’t passenger trains be more of a thing?

Stephan Bisaha and Wailin Wong from Planet Money‘s Indicator dig into America’s high-quality rail system and the trouble with passenger trains

