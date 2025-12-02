Looking for a little treat? There's an advent calendar for everything

Do you want to unwrap a little gift each day? Well, the boom in Advent calendars has you covered. These days, you can find an Advent calendar for anything you want, from Yankee candles to fishing hooks to cat toys.

We explore what’s going on with the trend with Jeaneen Russell, shopping writer for People magazine, where she’s been making lists of Advent calendars and checking them twice!

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

