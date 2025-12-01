© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump administration's military strikes on boats spur questions from lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:55 AM EST

Bipartisan support is growing for congressional reviews of U.S. military strikes against boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

This comes after The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean on Sept. 2, and a subsequent strike that killed all survivors on board.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Franco Ordoñez, a White House correspondent for NPR.

