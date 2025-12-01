© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Scholar speaks out after Chinese Communist Party pressure on her university and research

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST
The Chinese flag is raised ahead of a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Andy Wong/AP)
Andy Wong/AP
A scholar is speaking out after evidence came to light that the Chinese Communist Party pressured her university to halt the publishing of her team’s research.

Last year, professor Laura Murphy and her team at Sheffield Hallam University in England were about to publish a story on forced labor and human rights abuses of the Uyghur minority in China. The University stopped the research. Later, it was revealed through freedom of information efforts by Murphy that the Chinese Communist Party had applied pressure to halt the research. The University has since apologized.

Murphy, now a fellow at Harvard’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights, joins host Scott Tong for more on the story.

Here & Now Newsroom