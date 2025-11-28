Wisconsin tribe reburies 67 ancestors, but many Native American remains await repatriation

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin this month reburied the remains of 67 ancestors that were excavated in the 1960s and held for decades by the Milwaukee Public Museum. It’s the latest enforcement of a longstanding law requiring the repatriation of Native American remains and objects to indigenous custody.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Shannon O’Loughlin about the decades-long implementation of NAGPRA, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. She’s attorney and chief executive for the Association on American Indian Affairs and a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Then, he speaks with David Grignon, a tribal elder and historic preservation officer with the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin.

