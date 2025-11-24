© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Saudi Arabia seeks an American leg up in the AI race

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 24, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST

The Middle East is going all-in on the race toward artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman returned from his White House visit last week with a deal on advanced AI chips, in exchange for a promise to pump billions of dollars into American tech companies and infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

