Why are vet costs getting so high?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:57 AM EST

We all love our furry friends, but for many Americans, a visit to the vet is getting overwhelmingly expensive. Pet health care costs have nearly doubled in the past five years, and that’s leading many animal lovers to skip necessary care.

Chief veterinary officer at Nationwide Pet, Dr. Emily Tincher, joins Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny to explain why costs are going up and what the vet industry can do to lower prices.

