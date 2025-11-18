Buffalo Toronto Public Media Announces PBS KIDS Writers Contest Winners

Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is thrilled to announce the PBS KIDS Writers Contest winners!

Earlier this year, BTPM received entries from all over Western New York from students K – 3rd grade for the PBS KIDS Writers Contest, which helps students develop foundational skills such as storytelling, self-expression, self-confidence, and communication skills.

“Buffalo Toronto Public Media is dedicated to fostering literacy through engaging opportunities that encourage students to express their creativity and themselves,” said Beth Fronckowiak, Director of Learning & Engagement, BTPM. “The PBS KIDS Writers Contest is part of that dedication and offers Western New York kids a chance to explore creative writing, which can contribute to their future success.”

Check out all the BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest winners below, and for more information about the contest or resources, visit wned.org/writerscontest.

BTPM PBS KIDS WRITERS CONTEST 2023 WINNERS

KINDERGARTEN

1st Place: The Adventures of Leah Punchkin and Esther Dickenfields: The Lost Cat by Ryrie B.B.

2nd Place: Fire on the Moon by Vivian B.

3rd Place: Chick at the Zoo by Jack C.

Honorable Mention: The Sheep That Plays Hide and Seek by Lottie M.

FIRST GRADE

1st Place: Dragon World by Luca B.

2nd Place: DJ D: A Story of Heart by Jack R.

3rd Place: Hippo's Adventure by Aria B.

Honorable Mention: The Book of Magic by Serena K.

SECOND GRADE

1st Place: Dino Baseball by Tyler E.

2nd Place: Peppermint's Problems by Autumn C.

3rd Place: The Bubble Gum Catastrophe by Sadie M.

Honorable Mention: Daniel's Flower Garden by Samira A.

THIRD GRADE

1st Place: Queen Baba Cat and the Poison Mice by Arden Z.

2nd Place: The Donut Shop by Gwenivere G.

3rd Place: Lisa's Quest by Nora H.

Honorable Mention: Alien Cat by Camille H.

Funding for this program is provided in part by the New York State Education Department.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment – everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.