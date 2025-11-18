© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

May 10, 2023

Artie Awards Nominees Announced

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Tia Brown
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT

Nominees for the 2023 Artie Awards were announced Monday and included dozens of actors and productions across Western New York. Each year Buffalo Toronto Public Media presents the Artie Awards, an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC! Started in 1991 by Anthony Chase, cohost of WBFO’s Theater Talk, Buffalo Toronto Public Media became the presenting organization in 2017. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

The Artie Awards will take place on Monday, June 5, at 8:00 PM at Shea’s 710 theatre. Ticket information and additional details about the Artie Awards are coming soon!

2023 ARTIE AWARD NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Burst, Alleyway Theatre

Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions

Murder on the Orient Express, All for One Productions

Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL 

The Addams Family, O’Connell & Company

Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Once on This Island, Shea’s

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY 

Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company

The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre

Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, Buffalo United Artists

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL 

Disaster!, MusicalFare

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Wicket, O’Connell & Company

 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL 

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical 

Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY 

Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex 

John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances

Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone

Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express

Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj

Loraine O’Donnell, Network

 

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY 

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island 

Joey Bucheker, The Rink 

Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages 

Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical 

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL 

Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden

John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song

Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages

Gerald Ramsey, Spunk

Joe Russi, Cabaret

Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It 

 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY 

Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express 

Brian Brown, Choir Boy 

Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing 

Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie

Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game 

Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller 

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL 

Leah Berst, Tell Me on a Sunday Cassie Cameron, Cabaret Kelly Copps, Disaster! 

Sam Crystal, Wicket 

Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink 

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY 

Tracie Lane, Burst 

Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things

Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone 

Victoria Pérez, Isleña 

Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Priscilla Young-Anker, Ann 

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY 

Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact 

Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa 

Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption 

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN 

Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances

Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

David King, Misery

Lynne Koscielniak, Murder on the Orient Express

Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex 

Collin Ranney, Burst

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT 

Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family 

Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder on the Orient Express

Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, The Play That Goes Wrong 

Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day

Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network

John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN 

Jenna Damberger, AMidsummer Night’s Dream Phylicia Dove, Once on This Island Kari Drozd, Disaster!

Timmy Goodman, Clue: on Stage 

Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls 

Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages 

 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL 

Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages 

John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It 

Nick Lama, The Rink 

Jon May, The Sound of Music

Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages 

Brandon Williamson, Spunk 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY 

Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Toni Stone 

Christopher Guilmet, Network

Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

David Mitchell, Sweat

Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet 

 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY 

Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances

Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption

Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express

Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Christine Turturro, Burst

Rachael Jamison, Church & State 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS MUSICAL 

Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket

Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster! 

Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical 

Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island 

Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family 

 

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE 

Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express

Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls

Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai

Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream Emily Yancey, Disaster! 

 

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARD 

Brian Marable, Thurgood 

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 

Loraine O’Donnell

Michele Ragusa

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.
