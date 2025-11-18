New initiative addresses social isolation among older adults

The New York State Office for the Aging, WNED PBS, and the state’s eight other public television stations have partnered to launch “Aging Together in New York,” an initiative dedicated to emphasizing the value of older adults in our communities and providing resources to help seniors build resilience and combat social isolation.

The New York State Office for the Aging improves access to, and availability of, appropriate and cost-effective non-medical support services for older individuals. “NYSOFA is pleased to work with PBS stations across New York State to help shine a light on the often-hidden problem of social isolation,” said Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. NYSOFA improves access to, and availability of, appropriate and cost-effective nonmedical support services for older individuals.

“No community was hit harder than seniors by the pandemic’s forced social isolation. It is a very real threat to their health and well-being,” said WNED President & CEO Tom Calderone. “WNED PBS will examine this issue in-depth and provide seniors with a helping hand to gain back their social connections and better mental health.”

Starting on May 15 and continuing throughout the rest of the year, stations across the state will reach older adults on broadcast television and radio, online, and at in-person events with new documentaries, short films, and other engaging content that highlights resources available to seniors in local communities throughout New York State.

Highlights of the programming on WNED PBS include:

Monday, May 15

9 pm Young @ Heart’s 40th Anniversary Show

10 pm Lives Well Lived



Friday, May 19

9 pm Young @ Heart: Strong in Song



Saturday, May 20

3 pm Aging Matters: Aging & The Workplace

3:30 pm Aging Matters: Aging with Pride

4 pm Aging Matters: Companionship & Intimacy

4:30 pm Aging Matters: Loneliness & Isolation



Sunday, May 21

2 pm Music for Life: The Story of New Horizons

3 pm Young at Heart’s 40th Anniversary Show (edited)

For more information and resources, visit wned.org/agingtogetherny.

