How Trump's tax bill is changing charitable giving

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST

With the holiday season approaching, a lot of people are thinking about giving back to their community. But the rules around claiming a tax deduction for charitable giving are changing because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that passed Congress and was signed into law by President Trump earlier this year.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to give some tips on how to maximize your philanthropic giving and your tax savings.

Here & Now Newsroom