Examining the environmental impacts of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:52 AM EST

It’s been more than a week since a UPS cargo plane crashed immediately after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, but clean up from the disaster continues.

Here & Now takes a closer look at the environmental impacts of the crash in the surrounding communities with University of Louisville Chief of Environmental Medicine Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar.

Here & Now Newsroom