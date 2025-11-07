© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's behind White House visit of Syria's president?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST

Syria’s president is coming to the White House on Monday, Nov. 10. It would be the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House, according to Axios.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with freelance reporter Liz Sly about how Syria is doing since the fall of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, and why the Trump administration is inviting the new President for a visit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom