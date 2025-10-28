© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Phoenix group helps people without permanent addresses get mail

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

People without a permanent address or a government ID typically have trouble receiving mail.

In Phoenix this year, about 7,000 homeless people got letters and packages through a group called Keys to Change. But the future of that program is in jeopardy, as the Trump administration cuts funding for housing and services instead of a more punitive approach to homelessness.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with ProPublica reporter Nicole Santa Cruz.

Here & Now Newsroom