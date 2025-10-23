“Canada Files” Returns for Fifth Season

The popular television interview series “Canada Files” will begin its fifth consecutive season on WNED PBS on Tuesday, April 2. “Canada Files” features in-depth, 30-minute discussions with prominent and successful Canadians, from all walks of life.

“Our weekly program is unique in that our guests are prominent figures who are well known throughout North America and beyond. While most Canadians are familiar with our guests, Canada Files gives viewers an opportunity to learn more about these interesting Canadians who are shaping events on both sides of the border,” said Producer and Host Valerie Pringle.

Among the 13 guests scheduled for Season Five are:

multi-Oscar-winning film director and explorer James Cameron

Grammy-award winning singer Michael Bublé

former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien

world-renowned concert pianist Angela Hewitt

four-time Olympic gold medalist and the first-ever female Assistant General Manager in the National Hockey League, Hayley Wickenheiser

former Supreme Court Justice and Harvard lecturer Rosalie Abella

first Indigenous Premier in Canada, Wab Kinew.

“We like to think that “Canada Files” plays a small but important role in reinforcing the goodwill and close ties between our two countries,” says Kathryn Larsen, Vice President of Content Distribution at Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

“After all, Canada is our number one trading partner, and Canadians really are our closest friends and strongest allies. Sometimes we may take each other a bit for granted, but that shouldn’t be the case. Canadians have made a significant impact on our economy and our culture.”

“Canada Files” will debut its fifth season with guest Michael Bublé on Tuesday, April 2, on WNED PBS at 7:30 pm. Each episode will be repeated the following Sunday evening at 6 pm. “Canada Files” is produced in Toronto by Primary Counsel Productions, in conjunction with WNED PBS of Buffalo and Toronto, and with the sanction of the Central Canadian Public Television Association. It is made available to most PBS affiliate stations throughout America by the National Educational Television Association (NETA). Over its four seasons, “Canada Files” has been broadcast by hundreds of PBS stations, from Maine to California, with significant spillover into Canada from border and satellite stations.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.