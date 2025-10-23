Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza Honored as Trailblazer

“What’s Next?” Executive Producer Chosen by ECCSW

The Erie County Commission on the Status of Women (ECCSW) has chosen to honor Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza, Managing Editor at WBFO and the Executive Producer of “What’s Next?” Jaipaul-Valenza has been selected based on the important and impactful work she does in her executive role and being the first woman and Woman of Color in this role.

The Erie County Commission on the Status of Women (ECCSW) has been engaged in The Trailblazing Women of WNY Monument Project since 2018. ECCSW is in the process of placing statues of Trailblazing Women from the Western New York area around the region including architect Louise Bethune, activist Mary Talbert, and educator Geraldine “Gawo:sid-Tah” Green.

“We at BTPM are thrilled that Brigid is receiving this well-deserved honor. We are proud of the work she has done and will continue to do at WBFO, your local NPR station,” said Kathryn Larsen Vice President of Content Distribution.

Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza has been the Managing Editor for WBFO’s newsroom since 2021. She is an Associated Press award winning, Emmy-nominated TV news executive producer and the producer of “What’s Next?” The pivotal WBFO program addresses the concerns and needs of under-served communities in the Buffalo/Southern Ontario area and emerged in the aftermath of the tragic May 14, 2022, mass shooting in Buffalo. Since its inception, it has provided a platform for open, honest, and candid conversations, igniting discussions that lead to positive change and garnering well-deserved praise and recognition throughout our local community.

All honorees will participate in a taping which will be produced by the ECCSW to be archived on the Trailblazing Women of WNY website and the Buffalo History Museum will create a traveling pop-up exhibit starting in April.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.