October 2, 2024

Have a Horrifying Halloween with ‘Sleepy Hollow’

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Tia Brown
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT

The Spine-Chilling Radio Play Brought to Life by BTPM 

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is spreading the Halloween spirit with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow!” BTPM and the theatre department of SUNY University at Buffalo teamed up to tell the classic story radio-play style complete with voice actors, foley sound effects, a studio audience, and satirical promotional commercials performed by BTPM staff members.

Aaron Mays’ radio play adaptation of Washington Irving's timeless tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” recounts schoolteacher Ichabod Crane’s encounters with the malevolent Headless Horseman on his journey through a haunted town.

Broadcasts can be heard on WBFO at 88.7 FM in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown, wbfo.org, the WBFO app, or with a smart speaker. It will also be available to listen to on-demand on wbfo.org beginning Oct. 15.

This show will be broadcast on the following dates:

  • Friday, 10/18 11am
  • Saturday, 10/19 6pm
  • Monday, 10/21 11am
  • Sunday, 10/27 11am
  • Thursday, 10/31 8pm
  • Friday, 11/1 Midnight

Please note this play features descriptions of murder and violent deaths. There are sound effects that simulate gunshots, decapitation, and the sounds of war.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.
