BTPM Sweeps Telly Awards

WNED PBS produced digital media honored

Buffalo Toronto Public Media made a strategic move to focus on producing more digital media, and the results are in: WNED PBS won five Telly Awards, three of which honored BTPM’s original content. In addition, BTPM’s Upfront campaign received a Gold Award for Corporate Image and the “Kleinhan’s Gift to Buffalo” brought home the Silver Award for Short Form Documentary. Since 1979, the awards have honored excellence in video and television across all screens.

“Compact History” received a Silver Award for History, “Let’s Go!” received a Silver Award for Education & Discovery and “Brave Spaces” received a Bronze Award for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

WNED PBS partnered with PBS Voices to create “Brave Spaces” and journey into LGBTQ+ communities to uplift tales of triumph, transformation, and celebration. Hosted by trans educator Devin-Norelle, the show amplifies LGBTQ+ stories and centers groups and individuals that are shattering barriers and claiming their own spaces.

“We were incredibly proud and honored to work with PBS Digital Studios to produce

‘Brave Spaces.’” said Lynne Bader, Vice President of Original Content Creation.

“It allowed us to create dynamic content for and about the Queer community, which gave voice to this diverse and underrepresented group. The GLAAD nomination, Webby People's Choice win, and Telly win is icing on the cake!”

“Compact History” is an original digital series that connects students to stories of the past. Host Cory McCants travels the timeline of local history, taking students beyond the textbook to witness firsthand how history surrounds us. The series challenges audiences to recognize their place in living history and the power of individuals.

Hosted by Chrisena Ricci, “Let’s Go!” provides virtual field trips to young, curious learners without financial, mobility, or other accessibility barriers. Each episode includes an expertly guided VIP tour of exciting sites in Western New York. Both “Compact History” and “Let’s Go!” were funded by the New York State Education Department.

The Telly Awards recognizes work created on a client's behalf, for a specific brand and/or company (including your own) or self-directed as a creative endeavor. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 6 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.