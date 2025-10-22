BTPM GLOWS DURING SUMMER AWARD SEASON

Public Media Org Honored with Two Emmy Nods and a Philanthropic Award

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is thrilled to announce that two of our New York State Education Department (NYSED) funded original productions have received prestigious New York Emmy Award nominations — “Compact History” and “Let’s Go!”

“Compact History,” a time-traveling virtual journey that tells untold stories beyond the textbook, has been nominated for the episode “Battling for Fossils? How Westward Expansion Fueled Conflict and Competition in the USA” in the Informational / Instructional category. "Compact History” is available for free on BTPM’s YouTube , PBS LearningMedia , and on the PBS App .

“Let’s Go!”, an original series guiding young, curious learning through virtual field trips has been nominated for the episode “Break Down Walls, Build A Ramp: A Theater Puts Inclusion Center Stage!” in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category. “Let’s Go!” is also available for free on BTPM’s YouTube , PBS LearningMedia , and on the PBS App .

“I'm so proud that two of our original productions created from the NYSED funding are now New York Emmy nominees,” said Lynne Bader, Vice President of Original Content Creation, “It’s an honor for the producers, writers, editors, hosts, and entire production teams to be recognized for their creativity.”

The 67th NY Emmy Awards winners will be announced on Oct. 26 at the New York Marriot Marquis in New York City.

BTPM is also the recipient of the Outstanding Philanthropic Media by AFP Western New York for demonstrating commitment through financial or in-kind support and through encouraging and motivating others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and/or community involvement. Recent awardee examples include WIVB Channel 4 in 2023 and Hope Rises News in 2022.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.