AMERICAN HISTORIA CHAMPIONS LOCAL LATINO HISTORY

John Leguizamo Explores Latino Legacy in Three-Part Series

Co-created by John Leguizamo, award-winning filmmaker Ben DeJesus, The WNET Group, Latino Public Broadcasting, and NGL Collective present “American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos,” a three-part journey about lost Latino heroes throughout history. The series is a part of a nationwide initiative by WNET Community Engagement and Latino Public Broadcasting. As part of the initiative, Buffalo Toronto Public Media partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York to honor impactful Latino contributions in Western New York.

To celebrate the launch of “American Historia” Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is hosting an event in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York (HHCWNY) on Oct. 19 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. This free all-ages celebration will feature performances by Amor & Heritage, Fanny Salsa Dance, Saranaide, Salsa for the Soul Dance & Yoga, and music from our newly launched Latino radio station, Radio Bilingüe. HHCWNY’s mobile Hispanic history exhibit will also be present and there will be a screening of the “Buffalo Historia” vignettes produced by Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Free food will be provided, and free parking will be available. More information about the event can be found here.

“It’s been an honor to work with partners like The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York and Raíces Theatre Company to create original content that so powerfully shares the rich and varied Hispanic history and culture with a wider audience,” said Lynne Bader, Vice President of Content Creation. “We cannot emphasize the importance of amplifying and celebrating our Latino community enough, but this initiative is a strong step forward.”

“American Historia” takes John Leguizamo and puts him on the road throughout Mexico and the U.S. to shed light on both the known and lesser-known stories of Latino history, like the stories of the Western New York region. For the initiative, HHCWNY and BTPM developed a Hispanic Heritage Trail of Western New York and Southern Ontario utilizing archives and oral history and produced three short form documentaries sharing impactful local Latino stories about the Mexican National Anthem, Raices Theatre Company, and Casimiro Rodriguez. “American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos” premieres Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 pm on WNED PBS, with the rest of the series airing on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11.

Funding for “American Historia” is provided by PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Anderson Family Charitable Fund, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Latino Public Broadcasting, ITVS and Seton J. Melvin.

In partnership with VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

VOCES American Historia is a production of NGL Studios, The WNET Group, Latino Public Broadcasting, and ITVS.

# # #

