33rd Artie Awards Announces the Best of the Best in WNY’s Theater Arts
The 33rd annual Artie Awards took place on Monday, June 10 at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, the award ceremony is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as raise funds for ECMC HIV / AIDS Immunodeficiency Services. Started in 1991 by Anthony Chase, cohost of WBFO’s Theater Talk and Theater Editor of Artvoice, an online weekly newspaper in Western New York, Buffalo Toronto Public Media became the presenting organization in 2017. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.
Check out all the 2024 recipients below.
2024 ARTIE AWARD WINNERS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Sarah Norat-Phillips, The Color Purple
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ben Michael Moran, The Price
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest
EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Doug Weyand