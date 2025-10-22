33rd Artie Awards Announces the Best of the Best in WNY’s Theater Arts

The 33rd annual Artie Awards took place on Monday, June 10 at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, the award ceremony is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as raise funds for ECMC HIV / AIDS Immunodeficiency Services. Started in 1991 by Anthony Chase, cohost of WBFO’s Theater Talk and Theater Editor of Artvoice, an online weekly newspaper in Western New York, Buffalo Toronto Public Media became the presenting organization in 2017. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

Check out all the 2024 recipients below.

2024 ARTIE AWARD WINNERS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Sarah Norat-Phillips, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ben Michael Moran, The Price

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doug Weyand