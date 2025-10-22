© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

33rd Artie Awards Announces the Best of the Best in WNY’s Theater Arts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Tia Brown
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:43 PM EDT
white artie awards logo with a blue background

The 33rd annual Artie Awards took place on Monday, June 10 at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, the award ceremony is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as raise funds for ECMC HIV / AIDS Immunodeficiency Services. Started in 1991 by Anthony Chase, cohost of WBFO’s Theater Talk and Theater Editor of Artvoice, an online weekly newspaper in Western New York, Buffalo Toronto Public Media became the presenting organization in 2017. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

Check out all the 2024 recipients below.

2024 ARTIE AWARD WINNERS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Sarah Norat-Phillips, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ben Michael Moran, The Price

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Doug Weyand
