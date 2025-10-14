© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump hosts Argentinian leader after spending $20 billion to bail out his government

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

Argentinian President Javier Milei is meeting President Trump in Washington on Tuesday, days after the Trump administration agreed to a $20 billion currency swap with the country’s central bank.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the deal was necessary to stabilize the Western Hemisphere. Critics say the move is little more than a gift for a foreign friend of Trump’s.

Rohit Chopra, a Democrat and former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, joins host Scott Tong for his critique of the bailout.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom