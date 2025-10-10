© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump threatens China with new tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 10, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

President Trump is threatening China for introducing new restrictions on exports of rare earths and related technology. Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that he may cancel his planned meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping later this month. Trump is also threatening to impose more tariffs.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg’s Mike Regan about the latest dispute between the U.S. and China.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was expected to focus on the economic impact of the government shutdown.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom