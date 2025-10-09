Father and husband of freed hostages reacts to ceasefire deal

/ Family members of Israeli hostages in Gaza, including Batsheva Cohen (R), Avihai Brodutch (L) and Gilad Kormgold, arrive for talks with Bundestag President Baerbel Bas (in orange jacket) on Nov. 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The three are in Berlin to seek German assistance in attaining the release of the hostages. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Avihai Brodutch’s wife and three young children were kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks. After their release, Brodutch became a fierce advocate for the remaining hostages and their families.

“One thing we have in Israel and I think for the Jewish people is our unity. And they know I know what’s held me for, you know, those days that my family was being held hostage was the community,” Brodutch said in an interview with Here & Now about how the hostages will be supported once they’re released by Hamas. “And, you know, I mean, the whole Jewish community around the world, wherever I went, I got so much support and they’re definitely going to get all the support they’re ever going to need. And this is for life. You know, people are just waiting to hug them and to get them back. We’ve been waiting for so long and they’re going to get everything, all the support they’re ever going to need.”

3 questions with Avihai Brodutch

You know the impact on your wife and family after 51 days. Are people being prepared for what to expect?

“You know, I don’t think so. I think even after, you know, the 51 days that my family has been over there, I didn’t know what to expect. You know, you never know how they treated them and what they have done to them. You know, especially my wife was always afraid that they’re going to do something. And the kids as well, you know, they were kidnapped along with Abigail [Mor Edan]. She’s a little girl that had her parents killed right in front of our eyes. So we know what they’re up to. And, you know, but I got them back. They lost a lot of weight. They weren’t in such a good situation and they had a lot of lice. But, you know, I got my kids that were smiling when they returned and they hugged me. My wife, I think, had it a bit harder over there taking care of our three kids and Abigail. So, you know, she just was overwhelmed with everything.

As you’re celebrating, how are people feeling because of a lot of conflicted feelings about how the government handled this?

No, that’s right. I think there are a lot of mixed feelings. This war has been going on for far too long. And, you know, we’ve had 42 hostages that were taken alive. And we know that they’re dead now. So this has been really hard for the hostage families and I think for this whole country and for the whole world. You know that this has been going on for far too long. I think the Israeli government should have made this deal a long time ago. But we were very, very lucky to have President Trump for what he’s done for the people of Israel and I think for the whole Middle East. And I think we’re going to be grateful, you know, forever for what he’s done for the world. Yeah. We’re really, really lucky to have President Trump.

We know many Israelis also were heartbroken over what they were seeing happen to Palestinians.

“Sure. War is never a good thing. I think it should have ended a long time ago. We all hope for peace. You know, the word in Hebrew for hello is shalom, which means peace. All we want is peace between, you know, all nations and especially with our neighbors. And I hope this is the first step that President Trump has taken and I think is going to do a lot more in the Middle East and I think throughout the world. So we’re grateful. And I think this is truly the beginning of a peace process and for peace between, you know, the Israelis and the Arabs and I think the whole world. This is a great, great man.”

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

____

James Perkins Mastromarino produced and edited this segment for broadcast with Micaela Rodriguez. Michael Scotto adapted it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR