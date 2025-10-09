© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Democrats force vote to limit Trump war powers

WBUR
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT

We’ve been reporting on the questions surrounding President Trump’s use of military strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday night, Democratic lawmakers forced a vote in the Republican-led Senate on a war powers resolution to stop it. The effort fell short, but those senators say the vote showed evidence of new bipartisan support that could grow.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR