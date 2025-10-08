© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

Trump calls for Chicago mayor, Illinois governor to be arrested for 'failing to protect ICE officers'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (Laura Bargfeld/AP)
/
Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (Laura Bargfeld/AP)

President Trump is calling for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to be jailed for “failing to protect ICE officers.” This comes as National Guard troops are outside of Chicago on Wednesday, not because either of the state leaders requested them there, but instead because of the Trump administration’s aggressive push towards big-city crime in blue states.

WBEZ capital bureau reporter Mawa Iqbal joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom