© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

Ceasefire negotiations underway in Middle East as unresolved issues persist

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT

As the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches, negotiators for Israel and Hamas meet Monday in Egypt to discuss President Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The focus of the talks is likely to be hostage exchanges and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Other points being pushed by Trump, ranging from Hamas’ disarmament to the group’s ban from a future role in ruling Gaza, have previously been rejected by Hamas.

CNN’s Nic Robertson joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom