Fresh Air Weekend: Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb; Music producer Mark Ronson

Published October 4, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
Mark Ronson performs at Night Club 101 in New York City on Sept. 19, 2025.
Theo Wargo
/
Getty Images
Mark Ronson performs at Night Club 101 in New York City on Sept. 19, 2025.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

June Squibb explains how she lobbied Scarlett Johansson to direct Eleanor The Great: Johansson and Squibb discuss their new film, about a 94-year-old woman who claims her dead friend's Holocaust story as her own. "It's rare to feel surprised when you read a script," Johansson says.

"I can't stop DJing," Mark Ronson says — never mind the back pain: Ronson's memoir, Night People, is a love letter to late-night 1990s New York City. Ronson would go on to produce music for Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and other pop superstars.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

