Why one American veteran joined the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a boat taking part in a civilian flotilla bound for Gaza, aiming to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
/
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a boat taking part in a civilian flotilla bound for Gaza, aiming to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A fleet of more than 40 boats is approaching Gaza, where activists and doctors say they plan to deliver aid to Palestinians. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is on board.

So is American Greg Stoker, an Army Ranger veteran and journalist for MintPress News. Stoker talks with host Scott Tong about sailing across the Mediterranean toward Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom