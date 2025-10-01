© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Secretary Kristi Noem fast-tracked disaster relief after campaign donor intervened, ProPublica reports

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

People who live in areas affected by natural disasters say the federal government is too slow to respond. One reason for that delay is a directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem requiring her office to individually review any expense over $100,000.

There is one way to get your recovery project funded fast, however: Have a campaign donor intervene.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with reporter Joshua Kaplan about a project in Florida that got fast-tracked after one of Noem’s donors got involved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom