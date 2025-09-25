© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Researcher explains lack of evidence behind Trump's claims about acetaminophen and autism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

Scientific and medical groups say there’s no credible evidence that acetaminophen causes autism. But President Trump told pregnant people this week to avoid taking the pain reliever because of unproven claims that taking it heightens the risk of autism in children.

Walter Zahorodny, director of the New Jersey autism study and professor of psychology at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom