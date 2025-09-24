© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump raised $8 million for victims of Hurricane Helene. Where did all that money end up?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 24, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

One year since Hurricane Helene devastated southeast America, we look at how Appalachia is recovering, healing and learning after Helene brought extreme landslides and flooding to the area.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Grist reporter Katie Myers about how living through the storm and its aftermath has shaped the perception of climate change, disasters, and resilience in the affected communities.

