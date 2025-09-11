© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk gained a following 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University. He founded Turning Points USA at age 18, aimed at galvanizing young conservatives, and came to be close to President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at how he gained a following with Brigham Tomco, a staff writer at Desert News. He covers Utah politics and the conservative movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom