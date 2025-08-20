© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

American Academy of Pediatrics releases vaccine guidelines, breaking from CDC recommendations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its own set of vaccine recommendations on Tuesday, breaking with the recent guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joins us to discuss why the organization released its own recommendations for vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines for infants and children.

