© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who is EJ Antoni, the new Bureau of Labor Statistics nominee?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is facing scrutiny and skepticism. EJ Antoni is the chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has a history of criticizing the BLS.

For more on who he is and the reaction to his nomination, host Robin Young talks with MSNBC anchor and chief economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom