© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How people are using AI-generated voices to regain speech

WBUR
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence-generated voices are being used in customer service, media and entertainment. But now some patients who’ve suffered from oral cancers or neurological diseases like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) are starting to use the technology to regain natural voices that they lost.

From member station KQED in San Francisco, April Dembosky has the story of one woman’s journey to recapture and use her own unique voice again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR