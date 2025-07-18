© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Former NPR 'Only A Game' host Bill Littlefield pens 'Who Taught That Mouse to Write?'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
The cover of "Who Taught That Mouse to Write?" and author Bill Littlefield. (Courtesy of Bill Littlefield)
/
The cover of "Who Taught That Mouse to Write?" and author Bill Littlefield. (Courtesy of Bill Littlefield)

Bill Littlefield, formerly of “Only a Game,” has published “Who Taught That Mouse to Write and Other Doggerel,” a collection of animal rhymes illustrated by Stephen Coren.

He joins host Lisa Mullins to read a few selections and talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Who Taught That Mouse to Write and Other Doggerel’

By Bill Littlefield

Copyright 2025 by Bill Littlefield and Stephen Cohen. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom