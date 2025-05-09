Upcoming Local Shows
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, May 9
- The High Loves w/ Yellow Magnolia at The Ivy in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Soul Butchers at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Alex McArthur with Harry Graser, Michael Ruopoli, and Bethany Ward and the Unitarian University Church of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Grosh at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Erin Hoyle and the Constellations at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, May 10
- John Brady Musical Tribute and Celebration ft. Ann Philippone, Phil Dillon, Jelly Jar, Rabbit Jaw, Alison Pipitone, Maria Sebastian, and many more at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM
- Huntley with JB Aaron and VOYAGR at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- The Young Scones with Rich Freed and Fighting Chance at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Tortoise Hardy, Captain Tom, and The Honk Committee at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- Joan Smith & the Jane Does at DROM Taberna in Toronto, ON // 2:30 AM
Tuesday, May 13
- Michah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman with Johnny Nobody and Roger Bryan at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Lady Pills, Justice Cow, and Croix at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, May 14
- John Borra and Birddog at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- Music is Art Happy Hour featuring TK Lipps and Stephen Babcock at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Future Teens & Worriers w/ Mint Green and Amateur Hockey Club at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, May 15
- Bryan Dubay and Peter Heuer at Nietzsches in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM