Swastikas taped to New York GOP headquarters; party leaders call for justice

The New York Republican Party is calling for a quick investigation after swastikas were posted on its Albany headquarters Thursday morning.

A block away from the state capitol, several swastikas with a sign saying “If this is not what you stand for, prove it” adorned the door of GOP headquarters. Written on the sidewalk in chalk was “Return Kilmar now.” Kilmar Ábrego García is a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland when he was wrongfully deported in March and has not been sent back.

In a statement, GOP chair Ed Cox said the party and democracy are under attack. Cox says the “vile act of political hatred” is meant to intimidate and silence the party.

U.S. House Republican Elise Stefanik, who is exploring a bid for governor, says the “vicious criminal” who taped the hate symbols to the building shall be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Albany Police Department says an investigation is ongoing.