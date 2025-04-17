JAMA study finds young women binge drinking slightly more than men of same age

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Young women are binge drinking more than men their age. NPR's Katia Riddle tells us about a new study that looked at patterns of alcohol consumption among different age groups.

KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: One thing that's become clear from this and other studies about alcohol and drug use - members of Gen Z do not drink the way their parents do. Bryant Shuey is a professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. He worked on this study.

BRYANT SHUEY: Young people, so both teenagers as well as young adults, are continuing to drink less alcohol over time and binge drink less alcohol over time.

RIDDLE: But if you look at the group of young people who do engage in binge drinking, more of them are women. That's also a new trend.

SHUEY: Gap in rates of both binge drinking - so five or more drinks in a sitting for males and four or more drinks in a sitting for females - narrowed. It significantly narrowed.

RIDDLE: And in these latest numbers, not only have women narrowed the gap - they've surpassed men, binge drinking slightly more than men. Johannes Thrul studies addiction at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. He was not involved in this study.

JOHANNES THRUL: So the gender gap in binge drinking is closing, and not in a good way.

RIDDLE: Thrul says women have to think about drinking differently than men do.

THRUL: The female body can't absorb alcohol in the same way as the male body. And so the risks there of negative consequences are amplified.

RIDDLE: As to the question of why, overall, young people are drinking less, he says there's a lot of theories, many to do with culture changes.

THRUL: Drinking is not as commonly accepted as, like, a part of - normative part of development as adolescents and young adults anymore as it used to be.

RIDDLE: Another possibility - it's COVID's fault. Less socializing meant less drinking.

THRUL: Collectively, we all went through this adjustment in a lot of the ways that we socialize, and that hit young people particularly hard.

RIDDLE: Drinking habits that are established early on, says Thrul, can be predictive of lifelong patterns.

Katia Riddle, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.