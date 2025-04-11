Upcoming Local Shows

© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Chelsea O
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT
Collage of photos, in counterclockwise order: Jupiter Trolley, AI the Anomaly, and GROSH

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live local music and featuring local artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 11
Twin Affairs w/ Space Cowboys and Asteroid Day @ Nietzsche's, 8pm
Grace's Garden Party ft. Sue Kincaid and Peter Vincent @ Wagon Wheel, 8:30pm
The Spin Wires @ Mr. Goodbar, 9pm
Ten Cent Howl @ Sportsmens Tavern, 9pm

Saturday, April 12
Grosh | Record Store Day Performance @ Revolver Records (Buffalo), 4:30pm
Max Muscato | The Lunatic Tour @ The Caz, 6pm
Farrow @ Jack Rabbit, 10pm

Sunday, April 13
Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul @ Sportsmens Tavern, 6pm

Wednesday, April 16
Poetry Open Mic Night hosted by AI The Anomaly @ Caffe Aroma, 8:30pm

Thursday, April 17
Thursday Night Live: Jupiter Trolley @ AKG, 5:30pm
Strings Unbound: An Evening with Alex Cousins @ The Caz, 7:30pm
