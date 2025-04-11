Upcoming Local Shows

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live local music and featuring local artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 11

Twin Affairs w/ Space Cowboys and Asteroid Day @ Nietzsche's , 8pm

Grace's Garden Party ft. Sue Kincaid and Peter Vincent @ Wagon Wheel, 8:30pm

The Spin Wires @ Mr. Goodbar , 9pm

Ten Cent Howl @ Sportsmens Tavern, 9pm

Saturday, April 12

Grosh | Record Store Day Performance @ Revolver Records (Buffalo), 4:30pm

Max Muscato | The Lunatic Tour @ The Caz , 6pm

Farrow @ Jack Rabbit , 10pm

Sunday, April 13

Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul @ Sportsmens Tavern, 6pm

Wednesday, April 16

Poetry Open Mic Night hosted by AI The Anomaly @ Caffe Aroma, 8:30pm